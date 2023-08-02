Apparently the scared divestment of the cloud in the UK could be not be necessary why the CMA finally decides to approve theMicrosoft’s acquisition of Activision: this can be seen from the documentation presented by the Redmond house.

As you recall, last month there was talk of how Microsoft and Activision could sell cloud rights in the UK to satisfy the CMA, which had initially blocked the acquisition imagining a possible monopoly risk in that sector.

Well, the new documents presented to the English antitrust commission do not seem to exclude this possibility, but neither do they set it as a starting condition: should the regulator balk, Microsoft could play that card; otherwise, no assignment will be made.