Karol Severin, analyst senior and product manager of MIDiA Research (a consulting and market intelligence firm focused on entertainment and digital media), said his on Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard, questioned by Wccftech. The analyst believes that Microsoft should not aim for total exclusivity: it would not make sense financially.

There Severin’s statement reads: “Given Xbox’s cross-platform and gamer-friendly narrative, the impact is less likely to be on” draconian exclusives “and more on” enhanced experiences “on Microsoft-owned assets. produce significant (and often majority) revenue from the Sony side. It would not be financially sound to turn off that revenue, particularly since given Microsoft’s mega-wallet (if the acquisition closes), it doesn’t need it. Engaging in total exclusives could risk alienating users from the other side, who still remain very valuable. Instead of exclusivity on entire titles, Microsoft can push more gently, for example through phased access (e.g. the first month of the new CoD only on Xbox , not on Sony), discounts, exclusive in-game content, experiences, etc. ”

Activision Blizzard logo

Speaking instead of the Sony’s possible reaction, Severin says, “A big answer would be important to Sony – very important to slow the effects of the Microsoft acquisition (assuming it goes through, which Sony will monitor closely, I guess). If it goes through, the sheer difference of The size of the company will make it very difficult for Sony ($ 124 billion market cap) to find an acquisition response comparable to what Microsoft ($ 2.3 trillion market cap) has just announced. A similar dynamic applies to Nintendo ($ 54 billion market cap). cap) That said, more acquisitions are likely. M&A reportedly hit $ 85 billion in 2021, three times that of 2020. 2022 has already nearly beaten that mark (we’re at $ 81.4 billion). considering Zynga’s deal with Take-Two) and we’re not even at the end of January! ”

Right now, what are the Activision Blizzard games that could become Xbox exclusive? Here is our dedicated article.