Time out for theMicrosoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard: the two parties had established the deadline of 9.00 today, July 19, 2023. What can happen now? There are only two possibilities.

The first is that, as some rumors suggest, Microsoft is asking to extend the maximum time to close the acquisition, so as to be able to reach a agreement with the United Kingdom and carry out the operation in all major markets (and related regulators) on board.

The second possibility is that the Redmond house decides to announce the completion of the transactionwhich will therefore become operational practically all over the world apart from the United Kingdom.