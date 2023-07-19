Time out for theMicrosoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard: the two parties had established the deadline of 9.00 today, July 19, 2023. What can happen now? There are only two possibilities.
The first is that, as some rumors suggest, Microsoft is asking to extend the maximum time to close the acquisition, so as to be able to reach a agreement with the United Kingdom and carry out the operation in all major markets (and related regulators) on board.
The second possibility is that the Redmond house decides to announce the completion of the transactionwhich will therefore become operational practically all over the world apart from the United Kingdom.
Another Brexit?
Although certainly not ideal, the hypothesis of an acquisition completed despite the negative opinion of the CMA is plausible, especially where the top management of Activision should not accept the postponement, fearing the $3 billion penalty that the house of Redmond has undertaken to pay in case of failure of the operation.
In this case Microsoft would be forced to divest the cloud division to a different company, so as to avoid the accusations of possible monopoly which led to the blocking of the acquisition in the United Kingdom.
Whatever decision the parties make, it will in all likelihood be announced shortly.
