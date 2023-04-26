The wait has come final decision from the British CMA on theMicrosoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzardand it is decidedly different from what seemed to be looming in recent days: the UK antitrust has in fact blocked the operationbased on alleged monopoly risks related to cloud gaming.

As stated in official government document published in these minutes, the main question lies precisely on cloud gaming. The CMA had ruled out the monopoly risk linked to the console market: as we had seen, the interim decision maintained that the acquisition of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft would not have created a threat to the competitiveness of the market, however leaving open further avenues of investigation .

The one that has proved to have the greatest impact is therefore that of cloud gaming, the only area in which, actually, Microsoft is currently in an advantageous position, on the gaming market front. The CMA has staked everything on this aspect and has seen risks in terms of “innovation” and “possibility of choice”, which could be stifled by the acquisition of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft, which is already in an advantageous position on the cloud front.

