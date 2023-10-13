There neverending Story of theMicrosoft’s acquisition of Activision And come to an end: it took several months of rumors, controversies, opinions, predictions and even a court case that revealed many shadows of the industry, but the Redmond house brought home the result. And so, as soon as the English CMA gave the green light, Microsoft wasted no further time and finalized the acquisition, making it official: the surprise announcement in January 2022 has finally materialized. The now inevitable leak testified to the enthusiasm expressed by Phil Spencer in an internal email, in which the CEO of Microsoft Gaming wrote: “Today is a good day to play. We have completed the acquisition of Activision Blizzard and we welcome Activision Blizzard and its businesses to Microsoft Gaming.” “Activision, Blizzard and King publish some of the most played and beloved franchises in gaming history, from Pitfall to Call of Duty, from Warcraft to Overwatch, from Candy Crush Saga to Farm Heroes Super Saga. By combining Xbox with Activision Blizzard’s skill, knowledge, and incredible gaming legacy, we will bring joy and a sense of community to even more gamers around the world.” See also The Callisto Protocol has entered its gold phase, no further delay for the game

Game Pass Revolution Xbox Game Pass It is clear that the acquisition of Activision Blizzard will also and above all have the purpose of make the Xbox Game Pass offer even more sensationaladding the most famous titles of the American publisher to the catalog of the subscription platform, from the great classics of the past to the most recent productions, with particular attention to Call of Duty. The shooter series, the subject of a lot of controversy in recent months, especially on the part of Sony, will have to be managed carefully: there is a concrete possibility that the new chapters of the franchise do not make their debut on day one on Game Passas happens with other first party Microsoft games, but from this point of view everything is still to be decided. What is certain is that with the finalization of today's acquisition a gaming giant with enormous potential was born, but also enormous responsibilities. And, beyond what the arrival of Activision Blizzard will bring to Microsoft's catalog, the hope is that the Redmond company will learn to manage its resources better, to finally give us the triple A experiences that we expect from a manufacturer so important. Even more important today. What do you think, how will the market change? What will happen to Call of Duty? What synergies would you like to see in action? Let's talk about.

