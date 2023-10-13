In commenting on what happened Microsoft’s acquisition of ActivisionGeoff Keighley published the list of franchises what time they belong to Xbox: a list that is not only long, but also full of surprising names.

Crash Bandicoot

Spyro the Dragon

Guitar Hero

Hexen

King’s Quest

Space Quest

Quest for Glory

Tenchu

Pitfall

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater

Zork

call of Duty

Candy Crush

Starcraft

Warcraft

Diablo

Gabriel Knight

Overwatch

Hearthstone

Phantasmagoria

The Lost Vikings

True Crime

Interstate 76

Skylanders

Prototype

Blackthorne

Freddy Pharkas: Frontier Pharmacist

Alongside absolutely famous intellectual properties such as Call of Duty, Warcraft, Diablo, Overwatch and Candy Crush, we find brands that they could be the protagonists of a substantial revivallike the classics Crash Bandicoot, Spyro the Dragon and Guitar Hero, which have been hinted at for a return.