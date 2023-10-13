In commenting on what happened Microsoft’s acquisition of ActivisionGeoff Keighley published the list of franchises what time they belong to Xbox: a list that is not only long, but also full of surprising names.
- Crash Bandicoot
- Spyro the Dragon
- Guitar Hero
- Hexen
- King’s Quest
- Space Quest
- Quest for Glory
- Tenchu
- Pitfall
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater
- Zork
- call of Duty
- Candy Crush
- Starcraft
- Warcraft
- Diablo
- Gabriel Knight
- Overwatch
- Hearthstone
- Phantasmagoria
- The Lost Vikings
- True Crime
- Interstate 76
- Skylanders
- Prototype
- Blackthorne
- Freddy Pharkas: Frontier Pharmacist
Alongside absolutely famous intellectual properties such as Call of Duty, Warcraft, Diablo, Overwatch and Candy Crush, we find brands that they could be the protagonists of a substantial revivallike the classics Crash Bandicoot, Spyro the Dragon and Guitar Hero, which have been hinted at for a return.
Many possible returns from the past
The most interesting part of the list, however, is represented by those franchises that Activision he has been putting aside for several years nowbut which in the presence of the right idea and Microsoft’s resources could return to the spotlight, given their undoubted potential.
In this case we are talking about titles such as Tenchu, Prototype, Hexen and even Blackthornethe action platformer produced by Blizzard in 1994 that was similar to the classic Flashback, but with many more weapons and violence.
#Microsoft #Activision #list #franchises #belong #Xbox #long