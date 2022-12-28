It appears that the Japan Fair Trade Commission, i.e. theJapanese antitrusthave initiated the procedure control regarding theacquisition of Activision from Microsoft.

We had initially talked about an approval on the Japanese market and we apologize: the news came from Xbox Arabia and our Arabic is somewhat rusty. In any case, a possible green light would not be surprising, given that the one between Xbox and Japan is a long unrequited love story.

The platform Microsoft owns indeed very limited quotas of the Japanese market, which means that there is no risk of a real competitive advantage, much less a monopoly.

On the other hand, the umpteenth approval of an international regulator, while not binding, would certainly work in favor of Microsoft, currently engaged in the most important and demanding matches of this operation, those that are played out on the field of the FTC, the CMA and the European Commission.

Only a few hours ago the Federal Trade Commission reaffirmed its conviction to block the acquisition, saying it was not looking at social commitments but only at the law.