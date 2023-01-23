L’former FTC commissioner William Kovacic was interviewed by MSNBC about theMicrosoft’s acquisition of Activisionwhich according to Kovacic represents an example of the Commission’s willingness to change the acquisitions policy, by doing it go back 50 years ago.

Having served with the FTC, Kovacic is considered an expert in the Commission’s field of investigations, and has been questioned about the government agency’s recent initiatives. According to the ex-commissioner, the guide of Lina Khan basically wants to bring back the rules of 50 years ago regarding acquisitions.

The recent opposition to Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard demonstrates “Without a shadow of a doubt that there is a willingness to reset the rules on acquisitions, and bring them back to the limits that existed in the late 60s or early 70s”, Kovacic explained.

According to the ex-commissioner, we will have an important signal of what could come out of the Activision issue from the conclusion of the case on theacquisition of Within (company specialized in VR) by Meta, which represents another case of vertical acquisition and therefore, normally, not too problematic for the current rules on competition.

“There is a major test in the California court right now involving the FTC’s attempt to block Meta’s acquisition of Within.vertical capture. The district judge should issue his decision by the end of the month,” explained Kovacic, according to whom this decision will also be important for predicting the outcome of the Microsoft trial.

“If the FTC can prevail in that case, it could strengthen the agency in its current process and make it much more difficult for Microsoft to negotiate a possible resolution. If they lose, however, I think it could create an environment where an agreement with the concessions suggested by Microsoft is much more likely”.

So the result of the case on Meta and Within, which will occur towards the end of January, could also predict the solution of the Microsoft-Activision case. In any case, according to Kovacic it is a case of vertical acquisition that should not have caused such an opposition from the FTC under the current conditions of the antitrust regulations, but it is clear that the new management of Lina Khan wants to aim for a substantial modification of these regulations.