Continue there war between the FTC and Microsoft: Although the process has concluded, the FTC has appealed the appeal with the request of block the acquisition until the decision of this grade, although the objective seems to be above all to pass the deadline foreseen for the closing of the operation.

The appeal by the FTC has in fact the purpose, more or less declared, to extend the completion of the acquisition after the one set by Microsoft and Activision Blizzard for July 18, which would imply the need to revise the agreement, with consequent complication of the whole operation.

Following the official appeal request presented by the FTC, in fact, the American antitrust also requested the blocking of the acquisition until after the decision of the appeal procedure, something on which the court will have to express itself in the next few hours.

It is a sort of bet, because it is not easy for the decision to be taken before the deadline set by Activision Blizzard and Microsoft for the closure of the acquisition, which could already take place in the next few hours, considering that the publisher’s title seems to be withdrawn by the Nasdaq index early next week, suggesting an imminent takeover.

In short, this could arrive even before the court makes its decision on the blocking request, regardless of whether the appeal is later accepted and is in favor of the FTC, which is anything but obvious.