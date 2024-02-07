The United States Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is back in charge against the acquisition of Activision Blizzard from Microsoft and in these hours he filed a complaint with federal bodies regarding the company's plans to fire 1,900 people within the Xbox division.

According to the antitrust authority, these cuts to Activision Blizzard's staff (which represent half of the total) are in contrast with the promise made by Microsoft to keep ABK operationally independent in case the acquisition was successful. “Microsoft reportedly said the layoffs were part of an 'execution plan' that would reduce 'areas of overlap' between Microsoft and Activision, which it is inconsistent with Microsoft's suggestion to this Court that the two companies will operate independently after the merger,” the FTC said.

“Furthermore, the elimination of thousands of jobs reportedly undermines the FTC's ability to order effective intervention should the ongoing administrative proceeding lead to a determination that Microsoft's acquisition of Activision violated Section 7 of the Clayton Act.”