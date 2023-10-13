As you may know, the FTC previously attempted to scuttle the acquisition by seeking a temporary injunction and taking Microsoft to court but was unsuccessful, with the judge ruling that the deal would not harm competition in the video game market. Despite the heavy defeat, the antitrust authority announced last month that it intended to continue with the administrative process .

Today Microsoft concluded the acquisition of Activision Blizzard but apparently the Federal Trade Commission of the United States wants to continue to oppose the takeover, calling it “ a threat to competition “.

Microsoft vs FTC, the next round is in December

Now that Microsoft has made the acquisition official, the FTC is back in charge, declaring to the Deadline portal that it will continue to work in view of the federal appeals process that will begin December.

“We remain focused on the federal appeals process, despite Microsoft and Activision ending their settlement ahead of an appeals court hearing scheduled for December,” a spokesperson said.

The FTC also says Microsoft’s deal with Ubisoft to sell its cloud rights “presents an entirely new acquisition fact” that could affect American consumers.

“The FTC continues to believe that this agreement poses a threat to competition,” he added.