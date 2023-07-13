Confirming the rumors of the past few hours, the ftc extension US has announced that it will appeal against the verdict issued by Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley who denied the preliminary injunction for block the acquisition of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft.
The FTC has filed an appeal notice, but we won’t know the antitrust arguments until it’s filed in the Court of Appeals.
Brad Smiththe president of Microsoft, commented on the US antitrust decision with a statement sent to the editorial staff of The Verge, which we report below:
“The District Court ruling makes it unequivocal that this acquisition is good for both competitors and consumers,” Smith said. “We are disappointed that the FTC continues to pursue what it has become a clearly weak case and we will oppose further attempts to delay the possibility of moving forward.”
Can the FTC still block the acquisition of Activision Blizzard?
In any case, the FTC’s goal should be to obtain a extension of the restraining order currently in force on the acquisition, which will end at 08:59 Italian on July 15th. In this way, theoretically, it could prevent the maneuver from being finalized by July 18, the deadline agreed between Microsoft and Activision Blizzard.
The problem, in the first place, is that the decision of the Court of Appeal may not arrive within this deadline. Secondly, it remains to be seen whether the FTC’s request will be accepted, considering that up to now the motivations and themes advanced by the US antitrust have proved to be incomplete and not very persuasive.
In short, despite this latest move to block the acquisition, it is unlikely the FTC will be able to get any meaningful resultsgiven that Microsoft would appear to be in the process of finalizing the acquisition of Activision Blizzard in the coming days.
In this regard, a few hours ago the news arrived that Activision Blizzard will most likely leave the NASDAQ on July 17, a sign that the completion of the maneuver is imminent.
#Microsoft #Activision #FTC #appealed #judges #decision
Leave a Reply