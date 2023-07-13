Confirming the rumors of the past few hours, the ftc extension US has announced that it will appeal against the verdict issued by Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley who denied the preliminary injunction for block the acquisition of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft.

The FTC has filed an appeal notice, but we won’t know the antitrust arguments until it’s filed in the Court of Appeals.

Brad Smiththe president of Microsoft, commented on the US antitrust decision with a statement sent to the editorial staff of The Verge, which we report below:

“The District Court ruling makes it unequivocal that this acquisition is good for both competitors and consumers,” Smith said. “We are disappointed that the FTC continues to pursue what it has become a clearly weak case and we will oppose further attempts to delay the possibility of moving forward.”