It will still make you wait decision of the European Commission on theMicrosoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzardgiven that the European antitrust has requested a postponement of the closure of the case to April 25th.

The final response from the EU was expected around 10 April, but the Commission has requested a final extension of two weeks to provide the final response, which will therefore have to arrive on April 25, 2023. This is precisely the day before the deadline also set for the CMA, the UK antitrust, which will have to provide its definitive answer on April 26th.

Yes further lengthen the time to find out about the developments of the famous acquisition, still in the balance with the antitrust authorities of the European Union, the United Kingdom and the United States who must make their final decisions known, after having shown the first resistance to the operation.

Both the European Commission and the CMA have now used all possible extensions (8 weeks for the CMA and 20 working days for the EC), therefore the definitive answer from both will have to arrive, respectively, on 25 and 26 April, which are expected like two particularly intense days for those who have been following the story for several months now.

In this way, the calendar changes with the next important dates for the acquisition, at least as regards the deadline for decisions for the European Union and the United Kingdom, still waiting to see the conclusion of the battle with theftc extension which, however, at this point could have secondary importance, based on the development of antitrust in the Old Continent.

Meanwhile, a decisive meeting on the acquisition was held on February 21, in Brussels, with the presence of Microsoft, Activision Blizzard as well as Sony and other companies, in an attempt to find a solution for the operation.