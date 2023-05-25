There European Commission has explained because it approved the acquisition of Activision Blizzard from Microsoftan opinion that the body expressed in contrast with the blockade decided by the CMA in the United Kingdom: according to the EU, the operation – albeit with the necessary precautions – is not only compatible with the single market, but in fact represents a development positive.

“No one doubts the relevance of this transition in the gaming market, which is dynamic and involves millions of users in Europe,” reads the report. “So the acquisition deserved careful scrutiny: We looked at the impact on gamers today and in the future, whether they play on PC, console or smartphone; and we’ve focused on developing the cloud, which will play an increasingly important role in how we access these experiences.”

“A significant element was that Microsoft and Activision had a generally small market share in Europe: you have to look at specific segments, such as shooters, to find percentages above 20%. As for consoles, instead, PlayStation sells four times more than Xbox.

“In light of this situation, we didn’t think the acquisition posed a problem. They tell me that Call of Duty is a very popular shooter series, but we discovered that Microsoft would gladly avoid shooting themselves in the foot by stopping sales of the series towards a wider user base such as that of PlayStation. Our CMA colleagues agreed and came to the same conclusion.”

“What we had doubts about was the cloud gaming, a market that is still nascent but which we expect to grow because it offers various advantages to gamers, such as the ability to untie certain experiences from specific devices, which means greater accessibility at lower costs. So the cloud deserved further study and, like us, the CMA has also focused on this market.”

“We were concerned that Microsoft might make Activision games exclusive to their cloud platform, which would limit access to these titles and strengthen Windows’ position as an operating system. What our opinions differed from the CMA on were the proposed remedies: we accepted a ten-year agreement which commits Microsoft to bringing these games to any cloud platform. Why did we do this instead of blocking the acquisition? In our opinion it is a solution that solves doubts and has important pro-competitive effects.”