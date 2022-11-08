The acquisition of Activision from Microsoft did not receive the go ahead by the European Commissionwhich has decided to move on to phase 2 and therefore to conduct more in-depth investigations on the issue: it will express itself definitively by 23 March 2023.

The decision had been anticipated a few days ago by a report, but now it is official and a press release has been released explaining the reasons: the Commission speaks of concerns about the risk of a reduced competition on PC and console.

“In particular, the Commission fears that, by acquiring Activision Blizzard, Microsoft may restrict access to the company’s PC and console games, especially high-profile and most successful ones (so-called triple-A titles) such as the series of call of Duty“, the document reads.

“Preliminary investigations suggest that Microsoft may have the ability, as well as a potential economic incentive, to challenge its rival console game distributors with exclusivity, by excluding them from distributing Activision Blizzard titles or by limiting their terms of use of these. products.”

“Turning to the issue of cloud-based and non-subscription services, the Commission is concerned that by acquiring Activision Blizzard, Microsoft may limit rival PC and console game distributors access to their catalog of titles.”

“Restrictive strategies of this kind could reduce competition in markets for the distribution of games on PC and consoles, resulting in higher prices, lower quality and less innovation for distributors of titles, which could end up weighing on end users.”

“Finally, at this point in the investigation, the Commission is concerned that the proposed acquisition will reduce competition in the PC operating system market.”

“In particular, the doubt is that Microsoft can reduce the ability of its rival PC operating system manufacturers to compete with Windows by linking the Activision Blizzard game catalog and cloud distribution to the system. This could discourage the purchase of non-Windows PCs. . “