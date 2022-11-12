There European Commission is working to ensure that call of Duty is also playable on other consoles, that is PlayStationbased on what was reported by a tweet from a spokesperson of the supranational body that is following the case of the acquisition of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft.

The tweet comes from Ricardo CardosoDeputy Head of Unit Interinstitutional & Outreach Views of the European Commission, as well as spokesperson for this and specialized in matters concerning antitrust, who reported, precisely, that the Commission is working to allow Call of Duty to be playable on other console “included my PlayStation“, as reported by Cardoso himself.

The tweet has a rather informal tone, as it then teases the image used by the same official EU Competition account showing two players with wired controllers, which is absolutely anachronistic. However, the cut of the comment and the specific reference to the fact that it is a PlayStation user has certainly not gone unnoticed and has sparked considerable controversy in the comments, considering the position that the person holds in a supranational body called to decide on the fate of the ‘acquisition.

What comes disputed by various users in the answers is that the object of the European Commission’s investigation should concern the safeguarding of the market and all users from the possible risks of a monopoly position, not only the safeguarding of PlayStation users from a possible lack of Call of Duty. The fact that he wanted to specify that he was one of these users was immediately targeted for more or less valid criticisms.

However, beyond the controversy and the tone of the tweet, it clearly emerges, once again, as theobject of the dispute is essentially the need to keep Call of Duty cross-platform, which presumably will be the focus of the whole discussion. Considering also what was reported by the spokesperson of the European Commission to the editors of Multiplayer.it during the Short-circuit, during a truly clear and exhaustive intervention, it is highly probable that the acquisition of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft could go through but only after some special concessions and we can image that these may relate to a specific commitment a keep Call of Duty as a cross-platform series.

Which, however, Microsoft has continued to reiterate its intention to do on several occasions, also specifying that the opposite would be economically counterproductive for the company itself.