Microsoft and Activision Blizzard have reached an understanding for postpone the acquisition deadline to the October 18, 2023, which otherwise would have finished at 08:59 this morning. In this way, the two sides will have more time to finalize the manoeuvre, pending a definitive verdict from the English CMA.

This extension of terms however will have a piece for Microsoft. It has in fact agreed with Activision Blizzard that will pay $96 per shareagainst the previously established $95.

The two sides also agreed on a higher penalty in case the acquisition fails if Microsoft or Activision Blizzard back out, which is now set at $3.5 billion if the deal doesn’t close by August 29, and rises to $4.5 billion billions of dollars if the date of September 15 is exceeded.

Activision has also agreed to “potentially keep the Company or certain assets of the Company separate or implement other legal alternatives to consummate the Merger” with UK regulators.

“Microsoft and Activision Blizzard have extended the merger agreement deadline to 10/18,” Phil Spencer said in a post on Twitter. “We are optimistic about achieving this goal and excited to bring more games to more players around the world.”