With an official note, the CM extension clarified that within theacquisition of Activision Blizzard does not intend to accept any new remedies from Microsoft. Rather, it is willing to consider a restructured deal by the two companies, which however could lead to a new investigation by British officials.
As you probably know, in April the British antitrust had definitively rejected the acquisition of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft, citing the risk of a monopoly of the latter in the nascent cloud gaming market.
Surprisingly, yesterday, after Microsoft’s victory against the FTC in the United States, the CMA announced that it was ready to consider any proposal by the two companies to “restructure the transaction so that the doubts are resolved”. However, it appears that this process may take longer than expected, as it may require a new in-depth investigation.
In a similar scenario they might be weeks if not months before a definitive response and in this case it would therefore go well beyond the deadline of July 18 agreed between Microsoft and Activision Blizzard for the finalization of the acquisition.
The words of the CMA
“While the parties to the merger do not have the ability to propose new remedies once the final report is issued, they may choose to restructure an agreement, which may lead to a new merger investigation,” reads the statement sent by a CMA representative. to The Verge portal to clarify the issue, which also added that the discussions with Microsoft and Activision Blizzard are in “an early stage”.
“Microsoft and Activision have stated that they are evaluating ways to amend the transaction and the CMA is ready to engage with them on this basis. These discussions are still in an early stage and the nature and timing of next steps will be determined in due course. Although both parties requested a pause in Microsoft’s appeal to allow these discussions to take place, the CMA’s decision contained in the final report still stands.”
In short, perhaps it will be necessary to wait longer than expected before Microsoft can officially get married with Activision Blizzard.
