With an official note, the CM extension clarified that within theacquisition of Activision Blizzard does not intend to accept any new remedies from Microsoft. Rather, it is willing to consider a restructured deal by the two companies, which however could lead to a new investigation by British officials.

As you probably know, in April the British antitrust had definitively rejected the acquisition of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft, citing the risk of a monopoly of the latter in the nascent cloud gaming market.

Surprisingly, yesterday, after Microsoft’s victory against the FTC in the United States, the CMA announced that it was ready to consider any proposal by the two companies to “restructure the transaction so that the doubts are resolved”. However, it appears that this process may take longer than expected, as it may require a new in-depth investigation.

In a similar scenario they might be weeks if not months before a definitive response and in this case it would therefore go well beyond the deadline of July 18 agreed between Microsoft and Activision Blizzard for the finalization of the acquisition.