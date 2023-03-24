Coup de scene by the British antitrust, with the CM extension which radically changed its position on theMicrosoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzardreferring to to approve the operation although still provisionally.

In the new updated document published today, visible at this addresswe read in fact that “The CMA has provisionally concluded that the acquisition of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft will not result in a substantial reduction of competitiveness with regard to the video game console market in the United Kingdom”.

It is still an incomplete document, according to reports, but it seems that the British antitrust has finally approved the acquisition of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft. Considering that it was considered the major obstacle to the conclusion of the operation, this represents a very positive element for the Redmond company.

However, the conclusions of the European Commission, which recently postponed its final report on the acquisition, and the FTC remain to be seen. The first, however, seems to be inclined to decide in favor of the operation, perhaps with some concessions, while for the second we will have to see the conclusion of the legal proceeding, given that the US antitrust has opted for the court against Microsoft.

In any case, today’s document from the CMA is an important building block for the successful conclusion of the acquisition, pending further developments on the matter.