It’s been minutes since the ruling on the preliminary injunction sought by the FTC, yet the CM extension English has already announced that it is ready to reconsider your decision regarding the blocking ofMicrosoft’s acquisition of Activision.

As you will certainly remember, the UK antitrust has blocked the acquisition of Activision due to risk of monopoly in the cloud and the Redmond company has decided to appeal, but in the light of what happened today it may be no further discussion will be necessary.

Microsoft’s victory against the FTC has in fact radically changed the scenario, so much so that the British commission quickly ran for cover speaking of a possible reconciliation against specific commitments.