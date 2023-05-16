As announced in recent days, the CM extension has reported to the UK Parliament about theMicrosoft’s acquisition of Activisionan operation that the English antitrust commission has chosen to block, citing as a reason the risk of a possible monopoly of the Redmond house in the cloud gaming market.

However, as we know, the European Union approved the acquisition considering the commitments signed by Microsoft sufficient to avert this risk, and it is precisely in the light of this different conclusion that the heads of the Competition and Markets Authority, Marcus Bokkerink and Sarah Cardell, they had to provide some explanations.

Cardell said the CMA’s decision was made by independent investigative groups, and that the European Commission had also raised doubts about the cloud gaming marketalthough it then considered the commitments agreed with Microsoft in this sense to be adequate.

The analyst Florian Mueller, who reported the CMA’s statements in full to the English parliament, expressed himself in a substantially negative manner towards the explanations provided by Cardell, saying that she strongly pushed towards the blockade and that a nascent sector should not be blocked in this waybut far more permissive strategies should have been adopted.

A parliamentarian then asked the leaders of the CMA whether they had considered the laws in making their decision impact on the UK and on the possibility that the union could become less competitive in the context of technology companies following such a choice, receiving answers that Mueller deems evasive.

“All companies know that there is a big difference between building a business, investing in a new business, investing in a startup and buying an already very well established company. They are different things,” said Marcus Bokkerink, adding that the the task of the CMA is to encourage the emergence of markets with open competition.”