There CM extension could receive greater powers by the UK government after what happened regarding theMicrosoft’s acquisition of Activisionan operation that the British commission blocked by speaking of possible monopoly risks regarding the cloud.

As we know, in the past few hours the British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak defended the CMA after the words of Brad Smith, president of Microsoft, who said he was deeply disappointed by the United Kingdom and questioned future investments by the house of Redmond in England after what happened.

Well, last Tuesday the British government gave a new division of the CMA, created specifically to oversee the tech giants, the power to impose large fines where competition-related abuses occur, and to investigate and block takeovers more quickly.

Companies in the crosshairs of Digital Markets Unit are those that have an annual turnover of at least 25 billion pounds internationally or at least one billion pounds in the United Kingdom alone: ​​names such as Amazon, Apple, Google. Microsoft and Metawhich largely exceeded those figures in 2022.

The data relating to the turnover will count for a lot, because the sanctions inflicted by this division will be able to reach 10% of this value or even exceed it: a percentage that had never been reached up to now and which could be a source of real concern, as well as backfire on the British government which approved such a punitive law.

In fact, if someone had already feared the hypothesis that Microsoft could finalize the acquisition of Activision Blizzard and simply cut off the UK market from the fruits of this operation, in the light of the new laws and the risks that they involve, other companies could also review their investments in England.