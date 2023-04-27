According to a simple mathematical calculation based on the statements of the CMA and of MicrosoftThe cloud market in the UKwhat the British antitrust wanted to protect by blocking the acquisition of Activision, matters at present less than ten thousand users.

The intuition comes from journalist Jez Corden: on the one hand, the CMA has declared that Microsoft owns the 60% of the cloud market, on the other hand, the company claims that its servers only allow up to five thousand users to connect simultaneously in the UK. Well, 5,000 is 60% of 8,333.

As we know, the CMA blocked the acquisition of Activision due to monopoly risk in the cloud, but on balance if even a monopoly were created we would be talking about a catchment area of ​​minimal proportions.

Some users argue that the question should be interpreted in a future perspective, but as analyst Michael Pachter rightly explained, who indicated the exclusion of the United Kingdom from Activision productions as a possible solution, the CMA cannot make decisions on the basis of what it may or may not happen from here to a certain number of years.

In short, the more the statements of the British commission are analyzed, the more a scenario emerges in which it seems that the cloud was a simple pretext, not even too convincing, to be able to block the operation in the absence of other reasons.