As we have seen, in the past few hours the British CMA he changed the cards back into the boards he decided to block the acquisition of Activision Blizzard from Microsoftwith both companies agreeing to appeal to the CAT against the decision, but this will take time, with the procedure likely to go into 2024.

In these cases, the verdict is brought before the Competition Appeal Tribunalor the additional court that can decide the disputes in these cases, possibly calling into question the decisions taken by the individual antitrust bodies, but it is a very long procedure, which requires at least 9 months.

According to analyst Piero Harding-Rolls, interviewed by Eurogamer.net, “if the appeal were to be successful then the proposal is sent back to the CMA to be re-discussed, which will require further time”. All this suggests that, for a definitive solution, we will probably have to wait for the 2024.

“I think the chances of the acquisition closing this year have dropped substantially,” Harding-Rolls said. take place around August”.

The fact that the CMA did not consider the various proposals already made by Microsoft to bring Activision Blizzard games to other cloud gaming services as convincing brings out a position that is unlikely to be reversed, the analyst also reported, because these agreements it seems that they are not going to threaten the predominant position of Game Pass and gods cloud services of Microsoft, in the view of the UK antitrust.

Ultimately, according to Harding-Rolls, Microsoft’s arguments at this point are rather limited, if all the agreements and remedies already proposed here are not enough to convince the CMA. However, this does not mean that there is no hope for Microsoft: according to the analyst, the appeal has a chance of success, however he added that “The CMA tends to win a significant majority of appeals that are offered”.

As we’ve seen, the CMA blocked the acquisition citing Microsoft’s dominant position in the cloud gaming market as a reason for competitiveness concerns, with Microsoft and Activision Blizzard still opting to appeal.

It should be noted, however, that while Activision Blizzard lost about 10% of the share value on the news of the block, Microsoft earned a similar percentage, marking a +8% at the opening of the market. While this appears to have mostly to do with the company’s recent financial results, it could also indicate that a buyout freeze shouldn’t have disastrous effects on the Redmond giant.