Interviewed by CNBC, the CEO of Activision, Bobby Kotickobviously also spoke of theacquisition of his company by Microsofta topic currently under consideration by the antitrust who, according to the CEO, however, would not have understood well the videogame market and its dynamics.

Kotick reiterated what had been said previously by Phil Spencer and other elements of Microsoft, namely the fact that a large part of the acquisition drive derives from the desire to set foot in the market mobile, for the Redmond house. “In the last 10 years, business has evolved mainly on smartphones, devices that are increasingly accessible,” explained Kotick.

Simplifying the subject, the CEO reported that in most cases these are games on a free basis, on which the business is based above all in terms of the amount of premium content that is consumed for a fee. In any case, it is a market that, in general, is far from the classic vision, based on highly specialized devices.

These changes, along with others, would not have been caught by the antitrust bodies that are examining the case of the acquisition: “Both the FTC and the CMA and the EU, do not know our industry well, therefore they are trying quickly to recover information to be able to better understand”. Furthermore, he added, “I don’t think they understand precisely how the free-to-play business works, the fact that the Chinese and Japanese companies dominate the industry,” Kotick said.

“Just look at Sony or Nintendo, they have huge libraries of intellectual property”, therefore the antitrusts according to the CEO “are a bit confused about what the situation of competition is today. The biggest companies in the world today are groups like Tencent and ByteDancewhich moreover are located within protected markets”.

“We had a lot of difficulties entering the Japanese market and we can’t enter the Chinese market without a joint venture partner, so the competition isn’t really between European and American companies.” In essence, for Kotick the block on the acquisition of Activision would derive from one lack of knowledge insight into the situation of the current gaming market, because it doesn’t make sense. Furthermore, it also risks having negative effects on the Western economy already in crisis.

In a rather colorful way, Kotick also replied to Rishi Sunak, prime minister of the United Kingdom, who recently said that he would like his country to become the new Silicon Valley: “If agreements of this type fail to pass, this it won’t be Silicon Valley, it will be Death Valley“.