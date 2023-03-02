L’acquisition of Activision Blizzard from Microsoft it will come approved from the EUor at least this is the feeling perceived by some sources close to the European Commission, who reported it to Reuters microphones.

According to these people, the ten-year agreement to bring Call of Duty to Nintendo consoles would have rounded off a lot the edges of the discussion which, let’s not forget, should revolve around the user satisfaction rather than the concerns of this or that multinational.

Reuters sources claim that the European Commission it will not make requests such as those expressed by the UK antitrust, which has asked to remove Call of Duty from the equation or to spin off Activision from Blizzard in order to approve the operation.

For the moment, EU representatives have declined to comment on the matter, but we know that the European Commission will communicate its decision on April 25 and it may be that by then Microsoft will have something to celebrate.

The positive opinion of the European regulatory body could in fact exercise a substantial influence on the resolutions of the CMA and the FTC, although in the case of the latter it seems that the objections have more of a political value than anything else and it could be necessary to bring the matter before a third court.