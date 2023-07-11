L’acquisition of Activision Blizzard from Microsoft it seems now thing done: not happy with the victory in the hearing against the FTC, the house of Microsoft has also collected an important opening by the CMA, which given the situation has decided to go down to more lenient advice.
Frankly the show offered by the English antitrust, ready for a U-turn just minutes later the issuing of the sentence which sanctioned the defeat of its American counterpart, seems to confirm the perplexities and doubts that various users and insiders had regarding the decision to block the acquisition in the UK due to the risk of a monopoly in the cloud.
By now she has seen herself alone in carrying on this battle, which she could have sanctioned another brexit but limited in this case to Activision productions, the Competition and Markets Authority has finally listened to the constant requests from Microsoft to sign commitments that could allow the approval of the transaction also in the United Kingdom.
At this point probably only the details are missing for the acquisition to be finalized by July 18, after which we imagine that both Microsoft and Activision will want to make the agreement effective and start enhance the Xbox Game Pass catalog as per expectations.
CHANGE EVERYTHING?
The erroneous appearance of Diablo 4 in the Xbox Game Pass catalog today makes you smile, since that is probably exactly what will happen between now and the next few weeks. If indeed the franchise of Call of Duty will require special attentionthe other Activision-branded productions should not be long in making their debut in the subscription service.
In short, there is the concrete possibility that in a very short time the Game Pass will become even more a benchmark in terms of price / contentwithout however requesting an increase in the monthly outlay given that the increase has already taken place, and can drive Xbox sales.
At the same time, various projects will be born behind the scenes not only for PC and consoles, but also for mobile platforms thanks to the relevance and experience of a team like King, which for many represented the real objective of this acquisition and which could open the doors to Microsoft to a market that has a virtually boundless user base.
Do you think the acquisition will close successfully or will there be some twist? And what will be the first moves of Microsoft once it takes possession of the intellectual property of Activision? Let’s talk about.
Let’s talk about it is a daily opinion column that offers a starting point for discussion around the news of the day, a small editorial written by a member of the editorial staff but which is not necessarily representative of the editorial line of Multiplayer.it.
#Microsoft #Activision #acquisition
Leave a Reply