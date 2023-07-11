L’acquisition of Activision Blizzard from Microsoft it seems now thing done: not happy with the victory in the hearing against the FTC, the house of Microsoft has also collected an important opening by the CMA, which given the situation has decided to go down to more lenient advice.

Frankly the show offered by the English antitrust, ready for a U-turn just minutes later the issuing of the sentence which sanctioned the defeat of its American counterpart, seems to confirm the perplexities and doubts that various users and insiders had regarding the decision to block the acquisition in the UK due to the risk of a monopoly in the cloud.

By now she has seen herself alone in carrying on this battle, which she could have sanctioned another brexit but limited in this case to Activision productions, the Competition and Markets Authority has finally listened to the constant requests from Microsoft to sign commitments that could allow the approval of the transaction also in the United Kingdom.

At this point probably only the details are missing for the acquisition to be finalized by July 18, after which we imagine that both Microsoft and Activision will want to make the agreement effective and start enhance the Xbox Game Pass catalog as per expectations.