Apparently we are now at the final stages of the long and tortuous acquisition of Activision Blizzard from Microsoft and it is reasonable to expect an official announcement within the next few hours. However, Bloomberg’s sources are not of the same opinion and indeed affirm that the maneuver is closed may end later than expected.
After the defeat of the FTC, many take it practically for granted that the maneuver will be finalized and made official before midnight todayJuly 18 (09:00 Italian on July 19), which is the deadline agreed between Microsoft and Activision.
However, Bloomberg’s sources say that Microsoft and Activision may not get married by this date, with the aim of first obtaining official consent also from the CM extension English, a hypothesis also shared by Tom Warren of The Verge and the Financial Times.
Acquisition postponed to August?
As you probably know, the UK antitrust had rejected the maneuver in April due to potential risks to the competitiveness of the cloud gaming sector. However, in recent days it has shown itself willing to return to the negotiating table with Microsoft to find a solution to pass the maneuver in this country as well.
However, it will not be an immediate process and in fact yesterday the CMA obtained an extension from the CAT until August 29 to examine the new proposals made by Microsoft and issue a final verdict on the acquisition. In any case, the British antitrust aims to resolve the situation as soon as possible and therefore its decision could arrive before the date indicated above, but at this point it is highly unlikely that it will pronounce itself on the matter in the next few hours.
