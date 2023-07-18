Apparently we are now at the final stages of the long and tortuous acquisition of Activision Blizzard from Microsoft and it is reasonable to expect an official announcement within the next few hours. However, Bloomberg’s sources are not of the same opinion and indeed affirm that the maneuver is closed may end later than expected.

After the defeat of the FTC, many take it practically for granted that the maneuver will be finalized and made official before midnight todayJuly 18 (09:00 Italian on July 19), which is the deadline agreed between Microsoft and Activision.

However, Bloomberg’s sources say that Microsoft and Activision may not get married by this date, with the aim of first obtaining official consent also from the CM extension English, a hypothesis also shared by Tom Warren of The Verge and the Financial Times.