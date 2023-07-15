L’acquisition of Activision Blizzard from Microsoft seems destined to remain a constantly evolving story: according to some rumors, it is possible that the two companies will agree on adeadline extension of the operation, to try to reach a first agreement with the CMA British and close the acquisition only after solving the problem.

This is rather different information from the one leaked in the past few hours, according to which it seemed that the acquisition should be concluded in these days, perhaps as early as next Monday, following Microsoft’s victory over the FTC and the rejection of the appeal presented by the latter by the Ninth Circuit in the USA.

Based on recent reports, it is likely that Microsoft don’t want to close early that it has resolved the block imposed by the CMA and, for this reason, can find an agreement with Activision Blizzard to extend the terms of the acquisition in order to be able to carry out the operation in total tranquility.

In fact, we remind you that the current deadline for the acquisition is set for July 18, 2023, the date by which the acquisition should be completed, or be renegotiated or abandoned. After the fall of the opposition from the FTC, it is possible that Microsoft could decide to close anyway before the 18th, perhaps already this Monday July 17th 2023, if it is true that the Activision Blizzard title will be removed from the Nasdaq index on the stock exchange, but another theory is also emerging.