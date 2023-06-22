Today a first important hearing will be held for the well-known process brought by ftc extension american vs Microsoft to acquire Activision Blizzard and the participation of several important characters is expected but Sony’s Jim Ryan will only appear on video registered.

As for Microsoft, the testimonies of the head of Xbox Game Studios Matt Booty are expected, who will speak above all of the agreements with Nintendo, Phil Spencer questioned on email exchanges also with Ryan and other relevant characters, in addition to the expansion of Xbox games on various stores and other illustrious names, including Pete Hines of Bethesda.

However, who hoped for another direct comparison with the head of Sony Interactive Entertainment, Jim Ryan, will probably be disappointed because the latter will not be present in person but only through a video, moreover pre-recorded.

It is not clear how a video recorded in the testimony phase can be used, because obviously a contradictory or the possibility of asking Ryan questions will be missing, but in the meantime, the head of PlayStation will probably have the opportunity to express his point of view.

We cannot therefore expect another direct confrontation like that of the well-known episode in which the head of PlayStation had reported that he did not want “any agreement on Call of Duty, but only to block yours”, unfortunately, but something interesting should still emerge in the course of the day.