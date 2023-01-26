According to the sources of the Reuters portal, yesterday Jim Ryanthe CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, allegedly met Margrethe Vestagerthe European Commissioner for Competition, to discuss theacquisition of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft.

According to the carrier, the meeting would have been organized in view of the possible Statement of Charges that will be sent to Microsoft next week. We remind you that this is a formal phase of the investigations carried out by the Commission, if there is suspicion of possible violations of the European Union’s antitrust rules.

The anonymous source of the newspaper did not share further details on the meeting between the PlayStatation boss and the European Commissioner for Competition. We can only assume that on this occasion Ryan was asked to express what Sony’s point of view is on the acquisition and on the effects it could have on the market. And in this case we imagine that, as in the past, the opinion will not have been positive.

Jim Ryan

Although Reuters is a portal with some credibility, we recommend that you take everything with a grain of salt as usual. In any case it was not an official formal meeting, in which case it would probably have been mentioned in the agenda of the Vestager, which can be consulted on Official site of the European Union.

Just in the last few hours another report, this time by Bloomberg, said that the lawsuit brought by the US FTC to Microsoft aims to hinder an agreement between the company and the EU. Meanwhile, the Redmond giant expects to be able to complete the acquisition of Activision Blizzard by the end of July 2023.