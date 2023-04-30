Someone UK companies they said to each other worry by way of blocking the acquisition of Activision by Microsoft imposed by the CMA, judging the decision of the antitrust commission potentially counterproductive for the entire English market.

As we know, the UK government did not criticize the choice of the regulatory body, indeed the CMA could receive more powers and sanction companies found guilty of violating antitrust legislation by inflicting fines even higher than 10% of their turnover.

However, the point of view of companies is different, even more so those operating in the technology sector, which see the decision of the Competition and Markets Authority as a potential problem also from the point of view of the country’s ability to attract new investments.

Ophelia Brown, founder of Blossom Capital, a company that deals precisely with managing investments in the UK, declared that the resolutions by the CMA are nothing more than “further bad publicity for the United Kingdom”, and that she will get a opposite result to encouraging innovation.

The chorus of critical voices was joined by Will Shu, founder of Deliveroo, who criticized the CMA for having opposed for eighteen months the acquisition by Amazon of $ 500 million of shares in his company, an operation that was eventually concluded but which encountered great difficulties.

Finally, John Ryan, CEO and co-founder of the SymTerra platform, spoke of a clear lack of support for high-growth businesses in the UK.