The maneuvers continue Microsoft to try to reverse the blockade imposed onacquisition of Activision Blizzardand more and more politics are being made with the next meeting between the President Brad Smith and UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt.

According to reports from Bloomberg, it seems that during this meeting Smith intends to express Microsoft’s frustration with the block imposed on the operationperhaps seeking support or some kind of agreement directly with the British government.

It should be noted that Jeremy Hunt was the one who, in recent days, has requested greater attention to the work of the antitrust body, which risks harm economic growth and investments in the country with decisions made without carefully weighing the consequences.

The Chancellor reiterated the importance of the formal independence of these bodies from the Government but pointed out how their work could have important effects on the country’s economic performance, in what seemed like a sort of criticism also on the block imposed on the acquisition by Activision Blizzard, resulting in a negative reaction from Microsoft.

On the other hand, despite being independent, the antitrust agency is led by members who are nevertheless appointed by the Department of Government Affairs, so a political connection is very present.

The Bloomberg article also takes up some elements that have recently emerged on MLex, reiterating how Microsoft is also considering some “extreme” choices such as bypassing the United Kingdom and pursuing the acquisition of Activision Blizzard excluding the UK market somehow. Meanwhile, the appeal to the CAT against the blocking decision has had its first hearing.