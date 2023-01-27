In the IGN interview with Phil Spencer could not miss a reference also to the famous Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzardon which the head of Xbox has said a lot anyway confidentalso defining the whole operation as “aeducational experience“, as far as he was concerned.

“Up until a year ago, I knew virtually nothing about the process involved in an acquisition of this type,” Spencer explained. “The fact that I now have one more knowledge In that regard, an understanding of what it’s like to work with different regulators makes me more confident now than I was a year ago, simply based on the information I’ve gathered and the discussions we’ve had.”

Phil Spencer has also personally engaged in discussions with the various regulatory bodies, also deepening from time to time the knowledge on the procedures and steps required to complete an operation of this magnitude, all things that lead him to be sure on the conclusion of the transaction.

“My confidence remains high,” Spencer explained of his view on the deal. “We are actively working with regulatory bodies all over the world who have to approve this operation, and it was a formative experience for me. Lots of time invested, lots of travel, lots of conversations. But they were conversations where I got to talk about our industry and the work we normally do and why we do it,” explained the head of Xbox.

“I think the more regulators are informed about what gaming is, how the business works, who the gamers are and what our aspirations are as Team Xbox, the more this represents a positive benefit for the whole industryWe recently saw that, according to Bloomberg, the FTC lawsuit is to stymie the deal with the EU, while Microsoft still expects to close its acquisition of Activision by July 2023.