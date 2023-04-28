Phil Spencer has silence broken regarding the blocking ofMicrosoft’s acquisition of Activision imposed by the CMA, and he did so with a brief statement reporting the latest announcement from the president of the Redmond house, Brad Smith.

We are talking about the 10-year agreement between Microsoft and Nware, through which the company is trying to further enrich the list of its cloud partnerships in the eyes of the European Commissionwhich will soon also have to comment on the acquisition.

Spencer’s words, however, clearly go beyond the single announcement and look at the situation as a whole. “We are forging ahead in our mission to give gamers more options for accessing their favorite titles.” For the series “you don’t give up an inch”.

To expect broader and perhaps embittered statements from the CEO of Microsoft Gaming for the moment would be too much, given that it was Brad Smith himself who assumed that role, saying he was deeply disappointed in the United Kingdom and pointing out that Microsoft might have to review its investments in the country following the decision of the CMA.