The investigation offtc extension on theMicrosoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard it widens to officially include also Nintendo sued by the federal regulator for information on the famous Call of Duty deal.

The details are not yet clear, but the Federal Trade Commission has requested Steve Singer, vice president of Nintendo of America, responsible for relations with publishers and developers, to appear during the trial to testify about the famous 10-year deal to bring Call of Duty on Nintendo platforms.

The FTC’s interest concerns the details of the agreement and the subpoena only became official later, when the commission learned that Singer is also responsible for the negotiations that took place with Microsoft to arrive at the agreement signed by both parts.

It seems clear that the FTC wants to look further into the agreement, even questioning the person responsible beyond the written documents that should already have been provided. However, it is possible that the judge decides not to comply with the FTC’s request, also because it seems to have been defined after the deadlines set for declaring the subjects to be interrogated during the trial. In fact, it looks like Nintendo has no intention of appearing before the FTC, having officially requested that the judge cancel Singer’s “subpoena” request.

It should also be noted that Nintendo, evidently, is back again in the interest of the FTC despite having been substantially excluded by the same federal commission, which completely removed the Kyoto company from the analysis of the gaming market, creating the controversial definition of “high performance console market”, from which Nintendo Switch would be excluded in the clear desire to focus on a direct contrast between PlayStation and Xboxes.