The antitrust commission of the New Zeland has not yet announced its own decision about theMicrosoft’s acquisition of Activisionalthough the outcome was expected today.

According to Florian Mueller, founder of Foss Patents and attentive commentator on the whole process so far, it is possible that the delay is due to the will of the New Zealand institution to include the agreement between Microsoft and PlayStation for Call of Duty in its verdict.

The impatience towards the possible approval of the acquisition of Activision Blizzard in New Zealand has also produced a “false positive” in the past few hours, with the well-known user Idle Sloth who erroneously reported the case page on the antitrust website thinking she had been updated with positive verdict.