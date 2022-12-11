The lawyers and some executives of Microsoft And activision will appear before the CMA, theantitrust UKearly next week for a match which will also be attended by Phil Spencer and Rima Alaily, general consultant of the Redmond house.

As you will recall, the British commission has so far expressed more than one perplexity regarding theacquisition of Activision Blizzardissuing reports highlighting how Microsoft acquires studios and makes their games exclusive, which has created no small irritation in the company.

“The next formal step for the eventual approval of the deal will come towards the end of January, when the European Commission will have to formally express any objections to the acquisition,” reports the Post Up profile, adding that there could be delays although Microsoft will try to speed things up.

“In Phase 2, the CMA appears to be less interested in previously expressed concerns that Microsoft could leverage its software and cloud services to influence competition in the gaming market.”

In short, strange as it may seem, it seems that in recent days the situation has been reversing, with the American front determined to block the operation and the European one which could instead soften its positions, see also the dissent on the reasons of the FTC expressed by the European antitrust.