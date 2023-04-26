The analyst Michael Pachter pointed to a possible solution for theMicrosoft’s acquisition of Activision: in his opinion, the Redmond house could modify the Game Pass and make sure that it does not include Activision content in the United Kingdom until it has satisfied all the requests of the CMA.

Faced with such a situation, the English antitrust would inevitably have to agree to the operation, but an appeal regarding the blocking of the acquisition could take up to three years. Pachter, however, expects one final victory of Microsoft.

“The UK it’s protecting services that don’t currently exist: Assumes that unborn platforms are more likely to succeed than Call of Duty to fail, which is an incorrect assumption. Ten years from now, Call of Duty may not even be the phenomenon it is today.”

In short, the perplexities regarding the decision announced today by the CMA are multiplying, based on the predominant position of Microsoft within a market, that of the cloud, which in fact does not interest the company’s main competitors, Sony and Nintendo, and from which other companies have exited, see Google.