Lina Khanpresident of the FTC, was accused by a Republican congresswoman, Diana Harshbarger, of side with Sony about theMicrosoft’s acquisition of Activtion Blizzard. The statement came during a hearing of Khan before the House of Representatives.

“We all agree that a competition law shouldn’t protect a predominant subject within the industry, is that correct?” Harshbarger said to the chairman of the Federal Trade Commission.

“In light of this, I find it curious that the FTC is taking action to protect Sonywhich holds 68% of the global market for high-end consoles, trying to block Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard.”

“As you know, Sony has so far been the most persistent opponent of this operation, and it is surprising that the FTC has joined the Japanese company. Can you explain why you think this is a good idea?”

Lina Khan did not provide an answer to the question, saying that this is a question already under administrative proceedings and that she will let the complaint speak, but at the same time arguing that the FTC usually listens to all players in the market, including the so-called ” big player”, but makes its own decisions independently.