According to a report from FOX Business, Bobby Kotick will hold the charge CEO of Activision Blizzard even if the acquisition by Microsoft didn’t go well. The newspaper’s sources also state that the Redmond lawyers are quite confident that the British antitrust will eventually approve the manoeuvre, despite the provisional rejection announced yesterday.

According to a Wall Street Journal report, Bobby Kotick was not only aware of the cases of harassment perpetrated within Activision Blizzard, but he himself would have covered up a case that concerned him personally. In light of this information, the company’s employees have clamored for the CEO’s resignation.

After Microsoft’s proposed acquisition of Activision Blizzard, rumors spoke of a “expulsion” of the CEO from the company, even if in reality the Redmond giant has never officially expressed itself in this regard.

In any case, according to a Fox Business source, Kotick “will absolutely remain to run the company,” even if the acquisition falls through. The same deep throat confirmed that Microsoft is confident it can complete the $69 billion maneuver, with the CM extension who in the end will give his approval “after having looked at the numbers and ascertained that the acquisition will not harm the players”.

The English antitrust, which yesterday formalized its provisional rejection, seems to be the only real obstacle to completing the operation, as its verdict is incontrovertible, unlike that of the US FTC which will be discussed in recent weeks in court. In this regard, the FOX Business source says that “Microsoft and Activision would win any dispute in the United States simply by pointing out the facts.”