There appellate court of the Ninth Circuit of the United States he denied the FTC’s request to block theMicrosoft’s acquisition of Activision until the outcome of the appeal. This means that at the end of the restraining order the operation can be finalised.

As reported, in the past few hours the FTC has tried to block the acquisition of Activision until the appeal decision, citing unexplained reasons of urgency after having pursued for months a strategy aimed at gaining time in view of the well-known deadline of July 18th.

A move, that of the American antitrust, which Microsoft strongly criticized, accusing the commission of favoring Sony and asking the Ninth Circuit court of appeal not to revolutionize normal procedures on the basis of a unlawful request.