There appellate court of the Ninth Circuit of the United States he denied the FTC’s request to block theMicrosoft’s acquisition of Activision until the outcome of the appeal. This means that at the end of the restraining order the operation can be finalised.
As reported, in the past few hours the FTC has tried to block the acquisition of Activision until the appeal decision, citing unexplained reasons of urgency after having pursued for months a strategy aimed at gaining time in view of the well-known deadline of July 18th.
A move, that of the American antitrust, which Microsoft strongly criticized, accusing the commission of favoring Sony and asking the Ninth Circuit court of appeal not to revolutionize normal procedures on the basis of a unlawful request.
The first reactions
In light of the appellate court’s refusal to go ahead with the blocking of the deal, Microsoft Chairman Brad Smith wrote, “We appreciate the prompt response from the Ninth Circuit court to the FTC’s motion to further slow the Acquisition of Activision: This is another step towards the finish line in this marathon of international approvals.”
At this point, as mentioned, there is nothing that can stop Microsoft from finalizing the operation once the restraining order has ended. The company could announce the completion of the acquisition in the next few hours or maybe wait until Monday, waiting for the conference announced by the CAT to find a solution also in the UK.
