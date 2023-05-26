In the instance of appeal against blocking the acquisition of Activision, Microsoft has basically accused the CMA of making serious mistakesin particular of having wrongly assessed the current situation of the cloud market and the shares of the Redmond house at this juncture.

As we know, Microsoft has appealed the block on the acquisition of Activision in the UK and the document filed by the company has been made public, allowing us to understand what are the arguments submitted to the CAT in the hope that it will cancel the decision of the English antitrust

The first point concerns precisely the situation of the cloud market and the conclusions that the CMA would have drawn erroneously, especially regarding Microsoft’s position, ignoring the possibility that users switch to native gaming and framing the cloud as a separate segment.

The second point of the document accuses the British commission of not having considered the long-term commercial agreements signed by Microsoft with various cloud platforms for streaming its games, including those of Activision after the possible acquisition.

The third point underlines how the conclusion that Activision would have brought its titles to the various cloud platforms anyway beyond the acquisition is unreasonable and was reached in an unfair manner with respect to the antitrust procedures.

The fourth bullet argues that the CMA’s findings that Microsoft had the ability and intent to harm other cloud platforms by restricting access to Activision content after the acquisition are unlawful. Specifically, the analysis would have four errors that make it unreasonable and/or disproportionate.

The fifth and final point of the appeal concerns the assessment of the commitments made by Microsoft, with respect to which the CMA allegedly committed a series of errors, omissions and offences.