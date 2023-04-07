Things are looking up for theacquisition of Activision Blizzard from Microsoftbut where the CM extension were to approve the operation, Sony could appeal and bring the case before the CAT, the Competition Appeal Tribunal.

“Interested parties and any of the third parties (Sony, for example) could use the CAT to ask for the CMA’s decision to be reviewed,” explained Idas, a ResetEra user familiar with the matter.

“If the deal is approved, however, I doubt Sony will appeal: it would be a waste of money and time, and could further damage the relationship between the companies. Anyway, in theory it could still happen.”

In fact, Sony has called the CMA’s position unprecedented and irrational, which doesn’t exactly express a feeling of condescension with the turn events have taken after the “remedies” proposed by Microsoft.

“There is a document that contains the detailed assessments of the various options discussed and the interim decisions taken by the CMA. Microsoft and interested parties have five days to respond”, but as things have turned out “I think perhaps the documents with the ‘remedies’ have already been sent, given that the deadlines have become tight.”

“If the CMA wants a public discussion of the ‘remedies’ contained in the documents, it has the authority to publish them, but that is unlikely to happen. As regards the role of the Competition and Markets Authority, we are now at the final stages.”