From documents sent by Activision Blizzard to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), in view of the investigations for the green light toacquisition by Microsoftit emerges that the two companies have not yet officially established which will be the fate of Bobby Kotick after the maneuver it will eventually be concluded.

“No discussion or negotiation regarding post-closure agreements took place between Microsoft and Mr. Kotick prior to the approval and execution of the acquisition agreement and contemplated transactions,” read the updated documents, as highlighted by reporter Stephen Totilo on Axios.

The documents also refer to the provision of Activision Blizzard a cooperate with investigations of the SEC and the Department of Justice regarding the allegations of insider trading aimed at some shareholders, who appear to have exploited the information obtained regarding the proposed acquisition to their advantage at a time when it was supposed to remain secret.

There would therefore not be yet no schedule set regarding the fate of Bobby Kotick once the acquisition takes place, which seems to invalidate the assumptions made so far about the “ousting” of the company’s CEO or the possible monstrous monetary compensations that had emerged in recent months.

On the other hand, it also seems normal that this is the case: the acquisition is not only not yet completed but it is not even formalized, considering that there is an extensive evaluation to be done by the FTC in the USA, therefore agreements specific on the changes to be made at the top of the management and any economic treatments can hardly be made public and official, considering that Activision Blizzard is in fact still an entity in its own right.