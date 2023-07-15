L’Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard officially has the green light: at nine this morning it is the restraining order has expired which prevented the two companies from proceeding with the merger, which could therefore take place at any time between now and July 18th.

As reported, in recent hours the Ninth Circuit court denied the FTC’s request to block the acquisition until the outcome of theappeal for unclear “reasons of urgency”, which however the American antitrust has not decided to present in the several months that have passed since the beginning of the dispute.

We said: the announcement of the completion of the acquisition could come at any time, given that in the USA there is no longer any obstacle to the operation. However, it is plausible that Microsoft will want to wait until Monday, when the conference desired by the CAT will be held to find an agreement also in the United Kingdom.