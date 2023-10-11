Based on what Bloomberg has reported in recent minutes, it seems that the European Commission announced not wanting to proceed with any additional investigation on theMicrosoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzardessentially confirming the previous position and giving the green light to the operation.
The acquisition of Activision Blizzard is in fact different: the proposal has been “restructured” by Microsoft in order to accommodate the objections raised by the British CMA, effectively modifying some aspects of the operation, above all to alleviate the monopoly risks that have emerged in the cloud gaming sector, according to the requests of the United Kingdom antitrust authority.
After these changesthe European Union has reviewed the proposed acquisition of Activision Blizzard, but evidently found no reason to launch a new additional investigation, confirming the position already expressed previously.
The restructured purchase proposal
Among the largest concessions made by Microsoft in the face of the CMA’s complaints is the transfer of the streaming rights of Activision Blizzard games to Ubisoft, which should exclude the risk of monopoly feared by the antitrust.
The latter said it was substantially satisfied with the new proposal, but is still waiting for it final response from the United Kingdom, which should arrive by October 18th. It is possible, however, that this answer will arrive sooner, considering that, according to various testimonies, it seems that Microsoft intends to finalize the acquisition as early as this week, perhaps by Friday 13 October 2023.
