Based on what Bloomberg has reported in recent minutes, it seems that the European Commission announced not wanting to proceed with any additional investigation on theMicrosoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzardessentially confirming the previous position and giving the green light to the operation.

The acquisition of Activision Blizzard is in fact different: the proposal has been “restructured” by Microsoft in order to accommodate the objections raised by the British CMA, effectively modifying some aspects of the operation, above all to alleviate the monopoly risks that have emerged in the cloud gaming sector, according to the requests of the United Kingdom antitrust authority.

After these changesthe European Union has reviewed the proposed acquisition of Activision Blizzard, but evidently found no reason to launch a new additional investigation, confirming the position already expressed previously.