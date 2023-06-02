James Comer, the head of the House Oversight Committee, the main investigative committee of the United States House of Representatives, has opened an investigation into Lina Khanthe chairwoman of the Federal Trade Commission, citing complaints for power abuse. As you probably know theftc extension has rejected the acquisition of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft and will try to block it through a lawsuit, which will be discussed during the summer.

As Reuters reports, Khan would have angered companies and trade groups such as the Chamber of Commerce, prompting the FTC to be more aggressive in investigations and enforcement of laws and sanctions.

In a letter sent to the FTC, Comer also cited the allegations of abuse of power made in February by Christine Wilson, the only Republican on the commission who resigned pointing the finger at Lina Khan, in particular with regard to the acquisition of Within by Meta, which the antitrust had tried to block in court, without success.

“We are concerned that the developments at the Commission cited by Commissioner Wilson and others could undermine consumer and market confidence in the FTC’s ability to perform its duties effectively and with integrity,” Comer wrote in the letter.

“We share the concerns raised by Chairman Comer, which are now the focus of the committee’s investigation. This investigation adds to ongoing efforts by other House committees to bring much-needed oversight to an agency that has lost its way.” , reads a statement from the Chamber of Commerce.

FTC spokesman Douglas Farrar commented:

“Under President Khan, the FTC takes pride in defending American consumers from harm and ensuring fair competition in the economy. We look forward to working with Congress to dispel former Commissioner Wilson’s fanciful allegations,” he said. FTC spokesman Douglas Farrar said in an email.”

As mentioned in the opening, the FTC is trying to block theacquisition of Activision Blizzard with a lawsuit due to be heard in court in August. Clearly everything that could undermine the stability of the FTC as in this case could prove to be a great advantage for Microsoft to carry out the maneuver.