In his arguments in support of blocking the acquisition of Activision Blizzard from Microsoftapparently the ftc extension is ignoring Nintendo’s numbers on the market, as if the Japanese company weren’t one of the top players in the gaming industry.

The reasoning that the Federal Trade Commission is making is that the Nintendo Switch is one eighth generation consoleunlike PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, and that’s why should not be considered in the analysis of the market shares which, according to the commission, should be shared only between Sony and Microsoft.

It is clearly a way to take Nintendo out of the equation and imagine a “competitive high-performance segment” in which there are only these two great companies, currently in conflict regarding the acquisition of Activision Blizzard and, in particular, the possible exclusive availability of the Call of Duty franchise.

Such a thesis is useful for the FTC to exclude the recent overtures made by Microsoft towards Nintendo, for example with the proposal to bring Call of Duty to their consoles for ten years, thus ignoring the millions of users who own Switch and could benefit from such deals.

As we know, the FTC will take Microsoft to court to block the acquisition of Activision and therefore these arguments will be debated in front of a judge, who will have to express himself on their merits and agree with one side or the other.