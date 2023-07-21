Microsoft gets another go-ahead from the ftc extension regarding theacquisition of Activision Blizzardwhereas US antitrust now has blocked his administrative lawsuit against the operation, effectively avoiding opposing it.
Microsoft had asked the FTC to cancel the lawsuit that blocked the acquisition procedure and, apparently, the American body did not oppose the request, probably aware of the disadvantageous position it is in now that the federal lawsuit has been won by the Redmond company.
After the conclusion of the federal procedure, which saw the victory of Microsoft and the subsequent refusal of the appeals court to accept the appeal by the FTC, the latter remained the administrative procedure to try once again to hinder the operation, but evidently the body has deemed it useless to continue on this path.
Now only the CMA remains
At this point, the acquisition of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft really seems to have no more obstacles in the USA, but the problem remains related to the British CMA. The UK antitrust has remained practically the only obstacle in the process of the acquisition and Microsoft is trying to find an agreement with this too in order to continue.
For this reason, the terms for closing the transaction, which should have been concluded on July 18, 2023, have been extended: to allow for a reworking of the agreements in order to satisfy the United Kingdom CMA, Microsoft and Activision Blizzard have taken another three months of time, extending the deadline to October 18, 2023.
#Microsoft #Activision #FTC #Blocks #Administrative #Lawsuit #Acquisition
