Microsoft gets another go-ahead from the ftc extension regarding theacquisition of Activision Blizzardwhereas US antitrust now has blocked his administrative lawsuit against the operation, effectively avoiding opposing it.

Microsoft had asked the FTC to cancel the lawsuit that blocked the acquisition procedure and, apparently, the American body did not oppose the request, probably aware of the disadvantageous position it is in now that the federal lawsuit has been won by the Redmond company.

After the conclusion of the federal procedure, which saw the victory of Microsoft and the subsequent refusal of the appeals court to accept the appeal by the FTC, the latter remained the administrative procedure to try once again to hinder the operation, but evidently the body has deemed it useless to continue on this path.